Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.57 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

