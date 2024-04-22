TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TAL opened at $11.43 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

