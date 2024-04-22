TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $25.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.17 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $27.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

