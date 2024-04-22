Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TECK opened at $47.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.