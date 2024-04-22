The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Clorox has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.8%.

CLX stock opened at $143.55 on Monday. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 227.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Clorox by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

