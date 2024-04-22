The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $63,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $214.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.