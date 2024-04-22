The Travelers Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TRV)

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.88.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $214.07 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

