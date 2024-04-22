TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY) Declares $1.39 Dividend

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TSCFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.3877 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

TISCO Financial Group Public stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. TISCO Financial Group Public has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

TISCO Financial Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Thailand. The company operates through Commercial Banking Business, Securities Business, Asset Management Business, and Support Business segments.

