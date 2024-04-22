Topdanmark A/S Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.
Topdanmark A/S Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of TPDKY opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Topdanmark A/S has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68.
About Topdanmark A/S
