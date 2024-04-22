Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $288.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

