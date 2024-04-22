Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.10. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

