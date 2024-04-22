Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE TPH opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after buying an additional 153,994 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

