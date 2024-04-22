Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:TFPM)

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

TFPM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

TFPM opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1,146.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.