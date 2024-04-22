Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.270-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $874.6 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at $907,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 27,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $359,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 112,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,201 shares of company stock valued at $822,980. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

