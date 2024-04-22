United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $589.21.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $628.34 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $679.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

