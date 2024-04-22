Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Display in a research report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLED. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $149.81 on Monday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $125.98 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

