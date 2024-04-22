Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0934 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Universal Music Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNVGY opened at 14.17 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 9.64 and a 12 month high of 15.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 14.01.
About Universal Music Group
