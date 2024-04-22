Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,962 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vale were worth $63,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vale by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vale by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

