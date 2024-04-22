Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.03 million, a P/E ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 274,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 262,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 192,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 151,344 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

