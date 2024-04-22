Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:V opened at $269.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $495.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.35. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.