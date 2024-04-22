Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 227,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

