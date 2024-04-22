Verge (XVG) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $101.64 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,941.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.74 or 0.00774539 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00128793 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008726 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00042581 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00182542 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00050239 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00108617 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Verge
Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
