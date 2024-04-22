Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTC:VTSCY)

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
