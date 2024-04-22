Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $838,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $216.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.94. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.