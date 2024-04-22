West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $372.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $310.42 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 64,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $23,077,900.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,023,943.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,559,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock valued at $26,653,772. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $19,818,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

