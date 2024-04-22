Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after purchasing an additional 190,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.4 %

Teleflex stock opened at $206.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average is $225.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

