WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in WestRock by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 0.9 %

WestRock stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. WestRock’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on WestRock

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.