Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

