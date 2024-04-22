Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 358 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

