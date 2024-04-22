Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $45.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $641.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

