Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 90 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $389,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $417.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.89 and its 200-day moving average is $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

