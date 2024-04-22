Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of SPGYF opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.98.
About Whitecap Resources
