William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.81 on Monday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,356,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,409,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Infosys by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 857.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,701,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after buying an additional 2,419,000 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

