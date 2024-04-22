William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $74.84 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

