Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.