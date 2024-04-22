Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,584,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

