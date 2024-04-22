Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nasdaq Price Performance
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
