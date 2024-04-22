Xponance Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get STERIS alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE opened at $199.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $180.54 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.