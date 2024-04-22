Xponance Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

In related news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

