Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,174,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total transaction of $2,627,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares in the company, valued at $511,915,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.93.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $327.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 1.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.52 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

