Xponance Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $143.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $5,341,012 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

