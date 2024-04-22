Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,324 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

NYSE:PFG opened at $80.44 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

