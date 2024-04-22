Xponance Inc. Sells 19 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVR alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $7,685.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7,713.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,929.62. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.