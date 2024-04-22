Xponance Inc. Sells 2,819 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $749,178,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

