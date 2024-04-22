Xponance Inc. Sells 37,622 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,622 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

