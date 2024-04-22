Xponance Inc. Sells 4,086 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

