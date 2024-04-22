Xponance Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,943 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,990 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

SPLK stock opened at $156.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.72. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

