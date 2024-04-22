Xponance Inc. Sells 936 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,994 shares of company stock worth $25,806,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.00 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

