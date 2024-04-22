Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $361.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.05. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.80.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

