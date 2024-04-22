Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $280.25 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,544 shares of company stock worth $53,581,207. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,503,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,674,006,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after purchasing an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

